Pope urges faithful to pray every day for peace in Ukraine, MidEast

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the faithful to pray regularly for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan and all other war-torn places.

"Let us pray, brothers and sisters, for peace, in a special way for martyred Ukraine, it is suffering a lot. And then the Holy Land, Palestine and Israel, and let's not forget Sudan," Francis said during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

"Let us think (about) all places where there is war, there are many wars. Let us pray for peace, every day someone should take some time to pray for peace," he added.

The Vatican has offered to mediate in both the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, but its efforts have so far not proved successful. REUTERS