Pope urges ‘continuation of dialogue’ after meeting Ukraine’s Zelensky

Pope Leo XIV meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Dec 9.

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy - Pope Leo stressed the need to continue with dialogue aiming at a “just and ‍lasting ​peace” during a meeting on ‍Dec 9 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Vatican said in a ​statement.

The ​Pope “reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic ‍initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace”, the ​statement said.

“In addition, ⁠the questions of prisoners of war and the need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also ​discussed,” said the Vatican, which has mediated between Kyiv and Moscow ‌on the issue related to children.

Mr Zelensky ​met Pope Leo at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo, about 30km south-east of the Vatican, and is due to see Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome later in the day.

The talks with the ‍Pope and Ms Meloni come amid efforts by Mr Zelensky, ​with the help of European allies, to

balance out a ​US-backed draft peace deal with Russia

‌that is widely seen as favourable to Moscow. REUTERS

