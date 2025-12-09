Pope urges ‘continuation of dialogue’ after meeting Ukraine’s Zelensky

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Pope Leo stressed the need to continue with dialogue aiming at a “just and ‍lasting ​peace” during a meeting on ‍Dec 9 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Vatican said in a ​statement.

The ​Pope “reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic ‍initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace”, the ​statement said.

“In addition, ⁠the questions of prisoners of war and the need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also ​discussed,” said the Vatican, which has mediated between Kyiv and Moscow ‌on the issue related to children.

Mr Zelensky ​met Pope Leo at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo, about 30km south-east of the Vatican, and is due to see Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome later in the day.