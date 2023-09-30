Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals, looking past the West

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis will on Saturday elevate 21 clergymen from all corners of the world to the rank of cardinal – most of whom may one day cast ballots to elect his successor.

The choice of the new “Princes of the Church”, who include diplomats, close advisers and administrators, is closely watched as an indication of the future direction of the Catholic Church.

One of them could also one day become the successor to 86-year-old Pope Francis, who has left the door open to resigning – although he says he is not there yet.

Saturday’s ceremony, known as a consistory, is the ninth since Pope Francis was elected pope by his peers in 2013.

He has since sought to create a more inclusive, universal Church, looking past Europe to clergy in Africa, Asia and Latin America to fill the Church’s highest ranks.

Beginning at 10am local time in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, the new cardinals will kneel before the pope to receive the two symbols of their high office: a scarlet four-cornered cap known as a biretta, and a cardinal’s ring.

Eighteen of the 21 new cardinals are under the age of 80 and thus currently eligible to vote as “cardinal electors” in the next conclave, when Pope Francis’ successor will be decided.

They are among 99 cardinal-electors created by the Argentine pontiff, representing about three-quarters of the total.

That has given rise to speculation that the future spiritual leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics will be cast in the same mould as Pope Francis, preaching a more tolerant Church with a greater focus on the poor and marginalised.

Bishops taking action

With his latest roster of cardinals, Pope Francis has again looked to the world’s “peripheries” – where Catholicism is growing – while also breaking with the practice of promoting archbishops of large, powerful dioceses.

“He is looking for cardinals who correspond to the times. These are people who have all taken a step away from the Church of the past, who positively ensure a break,” an informed observer of the Holy See who asked to remain nameless told AFP.

“He likes bishops who take action.”

There are three new cardinals from South America, including two Argentinians, and three from Africa, with the promotion of the archbishops of Juba in South Sudan, South Africa’s Cape Town and Tabora in Tanzania.