Pope, still nursing a cold, again limits public speaking

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on March 6 said he was still suffering from a cold as he again limited his speaking at a weekly audience in St Peter's Square, instead letting an aide read his prepared text.

The Pope told crowds who came to listen to him that the reason for this was "because I still have a cold and I cannot read well".

However, he spoke briefly at the end of the event, greeting some of the faithful and pleading for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other war zones.

The 87-year-old's health has been an issue over the past two weeks, forcing him to cancel some engagements and avoid reading some speeches.

The Vatican said on Feb 24 he was suffering from mild flu. Last week, the Pope paid a brief visit to a hospital in Rome for a CT scan, and on March 2 he said he had bronchitis.

The Pope also delegated readings to an aide at last week's general audience, which took place indoors, while the one on March 6 was held outdoors, in Rome's relatively mild weather.

Pope Francis, who has trouble walking, arrived in St Peter's Square in his specially designed vehicle known as the popemobile, as is customary, and reached his seat walking with a cane, looking in relatively good spirits.

Health issues aside, the pontiff has remained busy, meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 and making another appeal for an end to the conflict in Gaza the following day. REUTERS