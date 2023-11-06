Pope skips reading speech to European rabbis, saying he’s not feeling well

Pope Francis reacts as he meets faithful during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
45 min ago

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Monday skipped reading a prepared speech for a meeting with European rabbis, telling them he was not feeling well.

"Good morning. I greet you all and I welcome you and thank you for this visit, which greatly pleases me. But it happens that I am not well and because of this I prefer not to read the speech but give you a copy," he told them.

Francis, 86, appeared to be short of breath.

In the past he has not read speeches in order to preserve his strength. He has a big gathering with children from around the world later on Monday at the Vatican.

A Vatican spokesman did not immediate respond to a request for comment and no changes to the rest of his schedule for Monday were announced. REUTERS

