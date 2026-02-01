Pope says Winter Olympics will ‘rekindle hope’ for world peace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In his remarks, the Pope also stressed “greatly troubling news regarding an increase in tensions between Cuba and the United States of America”.

ROME – Pope Leo XIV said on Feb 1 that the Winter Olympics – starting in less than a week’s time in northern Italy – will be an opportunity to “rekindle hope for a world at peace”.

The American-born pontiff, after wishing his best to athletes and organisers in remarks after the Angelus prayer, noted that the modern Olympic Games were founded on a credo of international peace and “fraternity”.

With the Milan-Cortina Games, he expressed hope that “all those who care about peace among peoples and are in positions of authority will take this opportunity to make concrete gestures of detente and dialogue”.

The Winter Olympics will begin on Feb 6 with its opening ceremony, and run till Feb 22, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

He urged the two countries to engage in “sincere and effective dialogue, in order to avoid violence and every action that could increase the suffering of the dear Cuban people”.

US President Donald Trump has been ramping up threats against Cuba, following his deployment of the US military in early January to attack Caracas and grab Venezuela’s leader, Nicolas Maduro.

On Jan 29, Mr Trump issued an executive order threatening extra tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, whose government he accused of aligning with “numerous hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors”. AFP