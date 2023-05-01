Pope says Vatican involved in Ukraine peace mission

Ukrainian servicemen run to take cover during shelling near the front-line city of Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

ABOARD PAPAL PLANE - The Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis said on Sunday, declining to give further details.

“I am willing to do everything that has to be done. There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pope told reporters during a flight home after a three-day visit to Hungary.

“I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure... This is not easy.”

The pope added that he had spoken about the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.

“In these meetings, we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace,” he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Francis has pleaded for peace practically on a weekly basis, and has repeatedly expressed a wish to act as a broker between Kyiv and Moscow. His offer has so far failed to produce any breakthrough.

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met the pope at the Vatican on Thursday and said he had discussed a “peace formula” put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said he had also invited the pontiff to visit Kyiv.

More On This Topic
Explainer: What is Ukraine president Zelensky's 10-point peace plan?

Pope Francis, 86, has said previously that he wants to visit Kyiv, but also Moscow, on a peace mission.

Tens of thousands have been killed, millions uprooted and whole cities have been flattened during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukraine says it controls key supply route into Bakhmut
Ukraine vows ‘iron fist’ counter-attack; Russian strikes kill 25

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top