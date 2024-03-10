Pope says Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

ROME - Pope Francis has said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion two years ago and that has killed tens of thousands.

Francis made his comments in an interview recorded in February with Swiss broadcaster RSI, well before March 8's latest offer by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Mr Erdogan made the fresh offer after a meeting in Istanbul with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky has said while he wants peace he will not give up any territory.

The Ukrainian leader's own peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine and the restoration of its state borders.

The Kremlin has ruled out engaging in peace talks on terms set by Kyiv.

A spokesman for Mr Zelensky did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pope's remarks.