Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace

VATICAN CITY (REUTERS) - Pope Francis praised on Sunday (June 30) the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said he hoped it would lead to peace.

"In the last few hours, we saw in Korea a good example of the culture of encounter. I salute the protagonists, with a prayer that such a significant gesture will be a further step on the road to peace, not only on that peninsula, but for the good of the entire world," he said at his weekly address in St Peter's Square.

Mr Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday when he met its leader, Mr Kim, in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks.