Pope Leo XIV to visit Peru in early November

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Pope Leo XIV arrives for Cardinal Camillo Ruini's funeral, in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LIMA, June 18 - Pope Leo is set to visit Peru in the first half of November, interim President Jose Balcazar said on Thursday, following a meeting with the religious leader at the Vatican.

Leo is expected to stay in Peru for up to 10 days, Balcazar said, visiting capital Lima, his former home Chiclayo and several other dioceses.

Leo, the former U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, was first ordained bishop of the Chiclayo diocese in northwestern Peru and obtained Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

“He has been very generous. He remembered Chiclayo, and we talked about many things beyond national politics, including Chiclayan cuisine,” Balcazar said.

The meeting between Balcazar and Leo at the Vatican earlier in the day lasted around two hours, the presidential office said.

The pope is also expected to visit Uruguay and Argentina later this year as part of a broader South American tour. REUTERS