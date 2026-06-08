Pope Leo warns Spain’s Parliament the world is in ‘profound’ crisis

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MADRID – Pope Leo told Spain’s Parliament that escalating conflict, deepening polarisation and widespread disregard for human rights had pushed the world into a profound crisis, in one of his most expansive political addresses yet on June 8.

The Pope, who has adopted a more forceful tone recently against the direction of global leadership, also firmly repeated his opposition to increased European military spending, urging politicians instead to end the wars ravaging the globe and help migrants.

“The world is undergoing a profound spiritual and cultural crisis, which is manifested in multiple forms of violence, polarisation and mutual distrust,” the Pope said in the address, which came hours after Israel and Iran renewed their attacks on each other in the most serious test of a two-month ceasefire.

“Weapons can impose a temporary silence, but they can never build an authentic and lasting peace,” he said.

Migration challenging world’s ‘ethical foundation’

The Pope’s speech, delivered in Spanish, was a rare papal address to a national legislature and the first by a Pope to Spain’s Parliament. It is part of a week-long visit to the country in which the pontiff has met migrants and the homeless, and called on national leaders to stop dividing their electorates.

The Pope, whose Spain tour will culminate with the pontiff meeting migrants in the Canary Islands who braved dangerous Atlantic waters to enter Europe, said a lack of help for the world’s migrants was challenging “the ethical foundation of the international order”.

He said countries must look for solutions that go beyond “the mere management of flows” and should address the causes that force people to leave their countries of origin, including war, poverty and climate change.

The Pope told Parliament that “the moral greatness of a nation is manifested above all in its capacity to accompany, protect and love those lives that pass through the greatest fragility”.

More than 3,000 people died in 2025 trying to reach the Canary Islands, off the western coast of Africa, often in makeshift dinghies, according to non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government has opened a mass amnesty programme, allowing an estimated 500,000 immigrants to apply for legal status.

Pope calls European rearmament ‘troubling’

The pontiff, who issued a fervent manifesto in May urging global governments to slow down the development of AI systems, called on June 8 for “rigorous ethical vigilance” over how AI was used in warfare.

He said that rising European military spending, which grew in 2025 by the highest amount since the end of the Cold War amid pressure from US President Donald Trump, was “troubling”.

The Pope in May called European rearmament a betrayal of democracy.

He also offered some of his most in-depth remarks yet addressing the balance in the relationship between Church and state. He urged protection of religious freedom, saying that faith “cannot be relegated to silence as though it were irrelevant to public life”.

The Pope likewise defended the privacy of the Catholic seal of confession, which obliges a priest not to reveal any information given to him by penitents.

Several countries, including France, have debated whether to compel priests to report sexual abuse disclosed in confessions, following scandals that have shaken the Church internationally.

Protecting the seal, Pope Leo said, preserves “a sacred space of inner freedom, where the believer can open his or her soul before God”.

A 2023 report by Spain’s human rights ombudsman estimated hundreds of thousands of victims of clerical abuse there over decades.

The Vatican has said the Pope would meet a group of victims during the visit, but has yet to offer further details. The Pope did not mention abuse by Catholic clergy in his speech. REUTERS