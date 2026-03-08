Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope prays ‘roar of the bombs’ in Middle East will cease

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, March 8, 2026. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

News from the region “continues to arouse deep dismay”, Pope Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer on March 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV on March 8 prayed the “roar of bombs” in the Middle East will cease, as the war triggered by

US-Israeli air strikes on Iran

extended into its ninth day.

News from the region “continues to arouse deep dismay”, the US-born Pope said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

“Added to the episodes of violence and devastation and the widespread climate of hatred and fear, is the fear that the conflict will spread, and that other countries in the region, including beloved Lebanon, may once again sink into instability,” he said.

On March 8,

Iran was preparing to reveal its new supreme leader

, after US-Israeli air strikes destroyed fuel dumps and triggered fires that choked much of Tehran in a thick blanket of smoke.

Iranian missile-and-drone retaliation has targeted many Gulf countries and further afield in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump has refused to rule out sending American ground troops into Iran, but continues to insist that the war is progressing speedily.

Pope Leo said he prayed “that the roar of the bombs may cease, the weapons may fall silent, and a space for dialogue may open in which the voices of the peoples may be heard”. AFP

More on this topic
Pope says Middle East needs ‘new approaches’ to reject violence
Pope Leo decries world’s ‘zeal for war’ in fiery Vatican speech
See more on

Pope

Middle East

Vatican

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.