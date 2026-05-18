Pope Leo to issue first major work, addressing AI, on May 25

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Pope Leo has warned about the risks of AI several times in his papacy.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo will release his first in-depth document, expected to address the rise of artificial intelligence and challenges to workers’ rights, on May 25, the Vatican announced on May 18 .

The text, known as an encyclical, is also likely to decry the wars roiling the world, according to sources.

It will be titled “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity) and was formally signed by the Pope on May 15 ahead of publication, a Vatican statement said.

Pope Leo, the first US pope, will take part in a Vatican presentation of the text on the day of its publication, marking a break from papal tradition.

Also joining that event will be Anthropic’s co-founder Christopher Olah, the Vatican said.

Encyclicals are one of the highest forms of teaching from a pontiff to the Church’s 1.4 billion members.

“A pope’s first encyclical typically outlines his priorities, focusing on what he sees as serious social and moral issues for the modern world,” said retired Vatican correspondent John Thavis who covered three papacies.

The statement on May 18 said the Pope’s text would address “the protection of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence”.

Pope Leo has been speaking forcefully in recent weeks against the direction taken by world leadership, and drew the ire of US President Donald Trump after criticising the Iran war.

The new document, which has been in the works for months, is expected to address a range of social issues and may offer the Church’s most comprehensive guidance on issues of workers’ rights in decades.

Pope Leo, the 14th pope to choose that name, signed the text on May 15, the 135th anniversary of an encyclical by Pope Leo XIII, who called for better pay and working conditions for labourers at the end of the 19th century.

Pope Leo XIV, who marked a year as pope on May 8, has warned about the risks of AI several times.

He decried its use in warfare in a speech at Europe’s largest university last week, citing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran as showing “the inhumane evolution of the relationship between war and new technologies in a spiral of annihilation”. REUTERS