Pope Leo tells Spain's Church to listen to abuse survivors, offer reparations

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MADRID, June 8 - Pope Leo told Spain's Catholic bishops on Monday they must listen to survivors of abuse by clergy and offer them reparations, in the first direct reference during his trip to scandals that have shaken the local Church's credibility.

Leo told the clerics that survivors of abuse should see a "determined commitment" from the Church to strengthen safeguarding measures and create a safe culture for children and vulnerable persons.

"One of the most painful encounters is with those who have been wounded precisely by those who were supposed to care for them, including members of the clergy," said the first U.S. pope.

"Faced with this scourge, the ecclesial community is called to respond with listening, truth, justice, reparation and an ever more determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care," he said.

A 2023 report by Spain's human rights ombudsman estimated hundreds of thousands of victims of clerical abuse there over decades, echoing scandals globally that have cost the Church hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements.

Leo is making a week-long tour of Spain, his first to a European Union country outside Italy. The Vatican has said the pope will meet with a group of victims during the visit, but has yet to offer further details. REUTERS