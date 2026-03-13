Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope Leo says Christians who start wars should go to confession

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo XIV waves on the day he holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

While Pope Leo did not name anyone on March 13, in recent days he has been ramping up calls for an end to the ongoing Iran war.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV suggested on March 13 that Christian political leaders who start wars should go to confession and assess whether they are following the teachings of Jesus, without naming any specific leaders or conflicts.

“Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?” the Pope asked in a speech to priests.

While Pope Leo did not name anyone on March 13, in recent days he has been ramping up calls for an end to the ongoing Iran war, which began with joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Feb 28.

US President Donald Trump was raised in the Presbyterian Christian faith. Several of his top deputies, including Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are Catholic.

Jesus taught his followers to be non-violent. The Catholic Church generally opposes war.

For centuries, the Church has evaluated conflicts according to the just war tradition, which uses a series of criteria to evaluate whether a conflict can be considered morally justifiable, for example repelling an unjust invasion.

Washington D.C. Cardinal Robert McElroy earlier this week said the US-Israeli strikes against Iran were “not morally legitimate” because they did not meet the Church’s just war criteria.

Pope Leo was speaking on March 13 to a Vatican conference on the practice of confession, in which Catholics admit their sins to a priest and ask God’s forgiveness.

The Pope said that the ritual helps individual Catholics and promotes peace and unity in society. REUTERS

More on this topic
Pope prays ‘roar of the bombs’ in Middle East will cease
Pope calls for end to ‘spiral of violence’ in Middle East
See more on

Pope

Catholic Church

Vatican

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.