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Pope Leo praises Iran war ceasefire after criticising Trump’s threat

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Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 8, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Leo XIV said he welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire with satisfaction and urged continued negotiation to bring a full end to the regional conflict.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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VATICAN CITY Pope Leo XIV on April 8 praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, hours after calling US President Donald Trump’s threat against the population of Iran “unacceptable”.

The Pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the war in recent weeks, said he welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire with satisfaction and urged continued negotiation to bring a full end to the regional conflict.

“In light of these past hours of great tension for the Middle East and for the whole world, I welcome with satisfaction... the announcement of an immediate two-week truce,” Pope Leo, the first US pope, said in his weekly audience.

“Only through a return to negotiation can an end to the war be achieved,” he said.

Pope Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been ramping up his criticism of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

After Mr Trump threatened Iran on April 7 that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if the country did not meet US demands for a truce, Pope Leo told journalists the threat was “truly unacceptable”.

It is rare for the Pope, who leads 1.4 billion Catholics around the world, to respond directly to a world leader. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.