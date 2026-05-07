Pope Leo likely to visit France in September, bishops say

Pope Leo XIV walks after delivering his speech during the swearing-in ceremony of new Swiss Guards in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

PARIS, May 6 - Pope Leo is likely to visit France at the end of September, the country's bishops announced in a statement on Wednesday, in what would be the pontiff's second visit to a European Union country outside Italy.

"In the proposed program, Pope Leo XIV could go to Paris and Lourdes," the French bishops' conference said in the release, which also asked Catholics to pray in preparation for the pontiff's visit.

It is unusual for local bishops to announce a papal visit, which the Vatican usually announces. The Vatican's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, has undertaken three trips outside Italy since becoming the leader of the Church a year ago. He is also due to visit Spain from June 6-12, in his first trip to a European Union nation outside Italy. REUTERS