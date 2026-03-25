Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope Leo laments that Iran war 'getting worse and worse'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

VATICAN CITY, March 24 - Pope Leo expressed concern on Tuesday about a rising tenor of animosity in the expanding Iran war, repeating calls for a ceasefire amid reports the U.S. is planning to send thousands of soldiers to the Middle East in a military buildup.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, lamented that "hatred is increasing, and the violence is getting worse and worse."

"I want to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons - rather through dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone," he told journalists as he was leaving his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

"There are more than a million displaced people and many dead," said the pope. "I invite all the authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve the problems."

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been ramping up calls for an end to the Iran war in recent days. On Sunday, he said the conflict was a "scandal to the whole human family." REUTERS

See more on

Pope

Iran

Middle East

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.