Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope Leo invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, cardinal says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo - the first US pope and a critic of some of US President Donald Trump’s policies - is said to be evaluating the invitation to join Mr Trump's so-called "Board of Peace".

Pope Leo - the first US pope and a critic of some of US President Donald Trump’s policies - is said to be evaluating the invitation to join Mr Trump's so-called "Board of Peace".

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:
  • Pope Leo, the first US pope, is considering Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace".
  • The board, initially focused on Gaza, aims to resolve global conflicts but faces caution from some nations.
  • The Vatican is taking time to consider the invitation, given Pope Leo's diplomatic style and UN involvement.

AI generated

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo is among world leaders invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomatic official, said on Jan 21.

Leo, the first US pope and a critic of some of Mr Trump’s policies, is evaluating the invitation, he said.

“The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do,” Cardinal Parolin told journalists.

“I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response.”

The board was initially aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza; however, Mr Trump has said it will have a much broader remit and resolve conflicts globally.

While some countries, such as Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, a number of others have expressed caution with diplomats warning it could harm the work of the United Nations.

The Vatican press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Cardinal Parolin’s remarks.

Leo, who has shown a robust but quiet diplomatic style since being elected pope in May 2025, has decried conditions for Palestinians living in Gaza several times, including in a forceful sermon on Christmas Eve.

The pope, leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, rarely joins international boards. The Vatican has an extensive diplomatic service and is a permanent observer at the United Nations, often taking part in debates. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump wants nations to pay US$1 billion to stay on his peace board
Explainer: What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’?
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.