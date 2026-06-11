Pope Leo heads to Canary Islands on mission to help migrants

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Pope Leo XIV will meet migrants in the Canary Islands who have braved dangerous Atlantic waters.

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT – Pope Leo set off on June 11 for the final leg of his visit to Spain, flying from Barcelona to the Canary Islands, where he will meet migrants who have braved dangerous Atlantic waters as he urges the world to treat immigrants more humanely.

The stop in the Spanish archipelago off the western coast of Africa is a centrepiece of the Pope’s week-long tour of Spain, in which he has also warned that escalating conflicts have pushed the world into a profound crisis.

Juan Carlos Lorenzo, coordinator of the Spanish Commission for Refugees in the Canary Islands, told Reuters that Pope Leo’s visit to the Canaries, where the Pope will meet around 1,000 migrants on June 12 , is a “significant milestone”.

“It will serve as a strong affirmation of the defence of human rights, respect and the dignity that all people deserve, regardless of their origin,” said Lorenzo.

Pope Leo was due to land on Gran Canaria, one of the main islands, at around 10.50am. On arrival, he will meet several groups that help recently arrived migrants before laying flowers at a memorial to migrants lost at sea.

More than 3,000 people died in 2025 trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to the NGO Caminando Fronteras.

Pope Leo, who has spoken forcefully against the direction of global leadership in recent months, told the Spanish Parliament on June 8 that a lack of help for the world’s migrants was challenging “the ethical foundation of the international order”.

In contrast to most of Europe, Spain has adopted a more open stance on migrants, introducing a programme to grant residency to more than half a million undocumented people.

The initiative, however, has drawn criticism from far-right leaders in Spain and across the continent, and the country is struggling with the slow pace of granting legal status to thousands in limbo. REUTERS