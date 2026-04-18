Pope Leo downplays feud with Trump, says ‘not in my interest’ to debate him

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Pope Leo said comments he made two days earlier in Cameroon decrying that the world was being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants” were not aimed at Mr Trump.

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ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT - Pope Leo sought to downplay his feud with US President Donald Trump on April 18, saying reporting about comments he has made so far during his Africa tour “has not been accurate in all its aspects”.

Speaking to reporters in English aboard his flight to Angola for the third leg of his ambitious 10-day Africa tour, the first US pope said comments he made two days earlier in Cameroon decrying that the world was being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants” were not aimed at Mr Trump.

That speech, said Pope Leo, “was prepared two weeks ago, well before the president ever commented on myself and on the message of peace that I am promoting”.

On April 12, as Pope Leo prepared to embark on his tour, Mr Trump called him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure, drawing widespread criticism even from some religious conservatives who typically support him.

The post was removed on the morning of April 13.

Mr Trump appeared to be responding to Pope Leo’s growing criticism in recent weeks of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Pope Leo told Reuters on April 13 that he would keep speaking out about the war, and Mr Trump reiterated his criticism on April 14.

On April 16, Pope Leo blasted leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants”, though he did not mention Mr Trump directly again.

“As it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate the president, which is not in my interest at all,” the pontiff said on April 18.

Pope Leo, originally from Chicago, kept a relatively low profile for a pope in his first 10 months but has debuted a new forceful speaking style in Africa, sharply denouncing war, inequality and global leaders.

His Africa tour is one of the most complicated ever arranged for a pontiff, with stops in 11 cities and towns in four countries, traversing nearly 18,000km over 18 flights. REUTERS