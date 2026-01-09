Pope Leo decries ‘diplomacy based on force’ in speech to Vatican envoys

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo, the first US pope, said the weakness of international organisations in the face of global conflicts was “a particular cause for concern”.

- Pope Leo decried the use of military force as a means of achieving diplomatic goals, in an unusually sharp annual foreign policy speech on Jan 9 in which he also called for the safeguarding of human rights in Venezuela.

“A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force,” Pope Leo told some 184 ambassadors to the Vatican.

“War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading,” said Pope Leo, who was elected pope in May 2025.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s toppling last weekend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro , the Pope called for world governments to “respect the will” of the Venezuelan people going forward.

He said nations must “safeguard the human and civil rights” of Venezuelans. REUTERS