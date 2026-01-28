Straitstimes.com header logo

Pope Leo calls for end to anti-Semitism worldwide

Pope Leo XIV attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Leo XIV appealed to world leaders "to always remain vigilant, so that the horror of genocide may never again fall upon any people".

PHOTO: REUTERS

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV called on Jan 28 for an end to anti-Semitism worldwide, marking the annual commemoration of the Holocaust with a prayer for a world without prejudice or racism.

“On this annual occasion of painful remembrance, I ask the Almighty for the gift of a world with no more anti-Semitism and, with no more prejudice, oppression, or persecution of any human being,” the Pope said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

Pope Leo, the first US pope, appealed to world leaders “to always remain vigilant, so that the horror of genocide may never again fall upon any people”.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day, an annual commemoration established by the United Nations, was marked on Jan 27.

Relations between the Catholic Church and Judaism have improved in recent decades, after centuries of animosity.

Pope Leo, like his predecessor Pope Francis, has condemned anti-Semitism several times since becoming the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church in May 2025. REUTERS

