Pope Leo appeals to Catholic traditionalists to avoid schism

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Pope Leo XIV leading a mass on the Solemnity of Sts Peter and Paul, Rome's patron saints, at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican on June 29.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV on June 30 issued a final appeal to a Catholic traditionalist group to “desist” from its plan to ordain new bishops without Vatican approval.

The Society of St Pius X, based in Econe, Switzerland, has announced its intention to ordain its own bishops on July 1.

For the Holy See, this would be a direct act of insubordination, leading to the automatic excommunication of the bishops.

Founded in 1970 in Econe by French bishop Marcel Lefebvre, the Society of St Pius X categorically rejects the changes in the Church since the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965).

Its faithful adhere to a strict interpretation of tradition, notably with Latin masses celebrated by priests with their backs turned to the congregation.

“I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!” Pope Leo wrote in a letter addressed to the society’s superior-general, dated June 29 and made public on June 30 .

The US-born Pope asked the community “to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful”, whose number is estimated at 600,000 worldwide.

“The schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception” of sacraments – such as marriages or confessions – carried out by the bishops.

“I pray for you because to tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity,” Leo said.

In 1988, Pope John Paul II had already issued a similar appeal to the society to dissuade it from ordaining new bishops, to no avail.

The ordination of bishops then led to their immediate excommunication, which was lifted in 2009. AFP