Book accuses Pope John Paul II of helping to 'cover up' child abuse in Poland

WARSAW - John Paul II “knew” about cases of child abuse by Catholic priests in Poland and helped cover them up before becoming pope in 1978, a new book claims.

Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek spent more than a decade combing through archives and interviewing victims and witnesses for Maxima Culpa, which has sparked an outcry in the pope’s native Poland.

“I found evidence that he not only knew... about cases of sex abuse among his own priests in the Archdiocese of Krakow, but he also helped to cover up those cases,” Mr Overbeek told AFP before the book’s release on Wednesday.

Mr Overbeek – who has been living in Poland for more than 20 years – had already published a bombshell account of victims of paedophile priests in 2013.

Some of the documents cited in his new book come from the archives of the Communist-era secret police, with defenders of the pope pilloring the author for using them.

However, Mr Overbeek told AFP that “the archives of the Roman Catholic Church are closed for journalists”, an obstacle also encountered by others looking into the accusations against John Paul II.

The Polish church has refused to provide documents to the judiciary and a public commission of inquiry investigating cases of church abuse of minors.

Mr Overbeek said he checked his findings with other sources, including the victims, witnesses and their testimonies.

“I was the first person who they talked to about what they have been through as children,” Mr Overbeek added, saying survivors were afraid to stand up in public.

“In this country, the victims of clerical sex abuse are afraid... it should be the other way around,” he insisted.

A personality cult around John Paul II – who was made a saint in 2014 – is still strong in Poland.

But it has been crumbling in recent years, especially among younger people.

Mr Ekke Overbeek’s book is likely to deal a further blow to the late pope’s image.