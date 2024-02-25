Pope Francis urges diplomatic solution to Ukraine war on anniversary of invasion

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Sunday called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine that would lead to a just and lasting peace, amid the marking of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion a day earlier.

The pontiff, in his weekly Angelus message, said: “So many victims, wounded, destruction, anguish, and tears in a period that is becoming terribly long and whose end is not in sight. It is a war that not only devastates that region but also unleashes global waves of hate and fear.

“I plead for that little bit of humanity to be found to create the conditions for a diplomatic solution, in search of a just and lasting peace.”

The heads of the Group of Seven major democracies on Saturday pledged to stand by war-weary Ukraine, and Western leaders travelled to Kyiv to show solidarity on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Just before dawn on Feb 24, 2022, Russian tanks and infantry streamed across the border into Ukraine, where its 40 million people have defied expectations by holding the invaders back and preventing a widely predicted defeat.

But as the war enters its third year, setbacks on the eastern front have left the Ukrainian army looking vulnerable.

Pope Francis said he was also concerned about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week, violent clashes escalated between the DRC army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern Congo, killing scores and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The Pope said: “I join the bishops in their call to pray for peace, hoping for an end to the clashes and a search for genuine and constructive dialogue.”

He also reiterated his prayers for Israel, for Palestinians and for "the many war-torn peoples". REUTERS