Pope Francis presides over funeral of predecessor Benedict

VATICAN CITY - To the sound of tolling bells, 12 pallbearers carried the wooden coffin of Pope Benedict out of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday and placed it before thousands of faithful gathered in the square for his funeral.
Applause broke out across the vast, cobbled esplanade, which was shrouded in mist, in a sign of respect for Benedict, a hero to Roman Catholic conservatives who shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago.
Pope Francis arrived in the square in a wheelchair to preside over the service.
Troubled by a bad knee, the pontiff sat in a chair looking down on the coffin, slightly hunched and glum-faced as choirs sung in Latin.
Clergy from around the world, a handful of heads of state and thousands of faithful attended the outdoor ceremony as the sun slowly broke through the fog.
Among those attending the funeral were Germans in traditional Bavarian outfits carrying flags and standards of the area of Germany where Benedict was born.
“Even though at our age we were just children when he was pope, he left his mark,” Xavier Mora, 24, a Spaniard who is studying for the priesthood in Rome, told Reuters as he approached the square with two other seminarians.
“We have been studying his theology for three years and even though we did not know him personally we have great affection and esteem for him,” he said.
Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, died on Saturday aged 95, bringing an end to an unprecedented situation of having two “men in white” – he and Francis – living in the Vatican.
An estimated 195,000 people have already paid their respects during three days of lying in state at the basilica, the Vatican said.
On Wednesday evening, his body was transferred into a cypress coffin for the funeral.
Benedict will then be interred in a tomb in the crypt beneath the basilica, where John Paul II’s body lay before it was moved for his beatification in 2011. He was made a saint in 2014.
Portugal has declared a national day of mourning on Thursday, while Italy ordered that flags around the country be flown at half mast.
In Germany, church bells will ring out at 11am in memory of the first German pope in 1,000 years.
Two popes
The thousands who queued this week to see Benedict’s body included a mix of Catholics and curious tourists.
“Despite what some people think, for me personally he was a father, in faith and also a model of service, humility and the search for the truth,” said one pilgrim, wine producer Marco Felini.
Benedict was a brilliant theologian but a divisive figure who alienated many Catholics with his staunch defence of conservative doctrine on issues such as abortion.
His eight years as head of the worldwide Catholic Church was also marked by crises, from in-fighting within the Vatican to the global scandal of clerical sex abuse and its cover-up.
When he quit, Benedict said he longer had the “strength of mind and body” necessary for the task, retiring to a quiet life in a monastery in the Vatican gardens.
He and Francis, an Argentine Jesuit, were said to get on well, but Benedict’s later interventions meant he stayed a standard-bearer for conservative Catholics who did not like his successor’s more liberal stance.
Francis – who praised the “noble, kind” Benedict after his death at the monastery – now has the unusual experience of presiding over his funeral.
The last time a pope presided over the funeral of his predecessor was in 1802, when Pius VII led the ceremony for Pius VI – but the circumstances were very different.
Pius VI died in 1799 in exile, a prisoner of France, and was buried in Valence. His successor had his remains exhumed and brought back to Italy, before he was treated to a papal funeral at St Peter’s.
Security operation
Around 1,000 police are providing security at the funeral, bolstered by numerous civilians from Italy’s civil protection service, while more than 1,000 journalists are accredited.
The air space around the tiny Holy See has been closed off for the day.
The only official delegations are from Germany and Italy. Other dignitaries, including Belgian and Spanish royals, the presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Hungary, Slovenia and Togo, and the premiers of the Czech Republic, Gabon and Slovakia among others are attending in a personal capacity.
The service will follow traditional papal funerals, with a few changes to prayers and readings to reflect Benedict’s status as emeritus pope.
Before being laid in the crypt, his cypress coffin will be placed first inside a zinc coffin, then a wooden case.
As is traditional, coins and medals minted during his papacy and a written text describing his pontificate, sealed in a metal cylinder, will be placed alongside his body. AFP, REUTERS