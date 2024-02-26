Pope Francis cancels Monday morning audiences as mild flu persists

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has cancelled his audiences on Monday morning because he is still suffering from mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

"Mild flu-like symptoms persist, with no fever," the statement said, adding the morning audiences were suspended as a precaution.

The 87-year-old pontiff, who cancelled his meetings on Saturday because of the flu, has suffered repeated health problems in recent months. He was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

He delivered his regular Angelus message on Sunday when he called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine that would lead to a just and lasting peace. REUTERS

