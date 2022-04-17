Pope Francis condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service

VATICAN CITY (REUTERS) - Pope Francis condemned the cruelty of the war in Ukraine on Saturday (April 16) at an Easter vigil mass he attended but at which he did not preside, presumably because of leg pain that has forced him to curtail activities.

The mass was attended by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who was detained by Russian forces last month and later freed in a prisoner exchange.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved a procession in near-total darkness up the central nave of Christendom’s largest church.

The pope sat at the front of Saint Peter’s Basilica in a large white chair on the side, appeared alert and stood during the reading of the gospel.

He read his homily while sitting but in his normal voice and later rose to baptise seven adult converts to Catholicism.

The pope departed from his prepared text to acknowledge the presence of Fedorov, his family and three Ukrainian parliamentarians sitting in the front.

He spoke of the “darkness of war, of cruelty”.

“All of us pray for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you ‘courage, we accompany you,’” Francis said.

He ended by saying “Christ is risen” in Ukrainian.

The Vatican said Francis met privately with the Ukrainian delegation before the Mass.

Presiding at the mass, which was attended by 5,500 people, would have required long periods of standing during the chanting and gospel readings, genuflecting at the altar.

The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, which causes pain in one leg and results in a pronounced limp. Recently Francis also has had a flare up of pain in his right knee.

The condition appears to come and go.