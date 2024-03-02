Pope Francis asks aide to read ceremonial speech due to bronchitis

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, who has been suffering from influenza, said he was unable to read a speech at a ceremony on March 2 and delegated it to an aide because of a bout of bronchitis.

Speaking in a hoarse voice, the pontiff said: “I have prepared a speech, but as you can see, I am unable to read it because of bronchitis. I have asked Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli to read it for me.”

The speech was for the opening ceremony of the judicial year of the Vatican tribunal.

Afterwards, the Pope was able to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during an audience at the Vatican.

Pope Francis, who is 87, has had a number of health issues recently.

On Feb 28, he made a brief trip to a Roman hospital for a check-up after he missed reading at his weekly audience, saying he had “a bit of a cold”.

He cancelled appointments on Feb 24 and Feb 26 due to what the Vatican said was a mild flu, but he gave his regular weekly address to the crowds in St Peter’s Square on Feb 25.

The Pope was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai at the start of December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

In January, he was unable to complete a speech owing to “a touch of bronchitis”. Later that month, he said he was doing better despite “some aches and pains”.

As a young man in his native Argentina, Pope Francis had part of a lung removed. REUTERS