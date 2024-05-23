Pope clears sainthood for Italian millennial known as ‘God’s influencer’

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has attributed a second miracle to an Italian teenager who, in his short life, used his computer skills to spread the Catholic faith, clearing the way for him to become the first saint of the millennial generation.

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, was informally known as “God’s influencer”. Born in London, he grew up in Milan where he took care of his parish website and later of a Vatican-based academy.

“He was considered a computer genius... But what did he do? He didn’t use these media to chat, have fun,” his mother, Ms Antonia Salzano, said in an interview with Vatican News.

Instead, “his zeal for the Lord” drove him to make a website on miracles, she said.

Acutis also warned fellow millennials that the internet could be a curse as well as a blessing.

He was religious from a young age, despite his mother saying his family rarely attended church.

When he was not writing computer programmes or playing football, Acutis was known in his neighbourhood for his kindness to those living on society’s margins.

“With his savings, he bought sleeping bags for homeless people and, in the evening, he brought them hot drinks,” his mother said this week, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“He said it was better to have one less pair of shoes if it meant being able to do one more good work,” she said.

He also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Milan.

“When he died, at the funeral, the church was full of poor people. Everyone else wondered what they were doing there. Well, Carlo used to help them in secret,” said Mr Nicola Gori, who represented Acutis’ beatification case.

“The family knew about it because his mum would go with him since he was only 15 years old. He would give them sleeping bags and food, which is why they wanted to attend the funeral,” he added.