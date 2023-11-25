Pope cancels Saturday activities because of mild flu - Vatican

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience, at the Vatican, November 22, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday cancelled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

The 86-year-old pontiff holds regular meetings with Vatican officials on Saturdays as well as private audiences. REUTERS

