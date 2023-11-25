Pope cancels Saturday activities because of mild flu - Vatican

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday cancelled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.
The 86-year-old pontiff holds regular meetings with Vatican officials on Saturdays as well as private audiences. REUTERS
