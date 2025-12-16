Straitstimes.com header logo

Polish student detained over suspected Christmas market attack plot

WARSAW, Dec 16 - Polish security services have detained a student suspected of preparing a "mass attack" at a ‍Christmas ​market, Jacek Dobrzynski, a ‍spokesperson for Poland's special services, said on Tuesday.

Mateusz W., a ​student ​at the Catholic University of Lublin, wanted to commit an attack using explosives and planned to ‍join a terrorist organization, he said.

"The aim of ​the crime was ⁠to intimidate many people and support the Islamic State. During the investigation, Internal Security Agency officers seized data carriers and ​items related to Islam," Dobrzynski wrote on platform X.

The prosecutor's ‌office charged Mateusz W. ​with "undertaking preparatory actions to carry out a terrorist attack that could have resulted in the death or serious injury of many people."

"Furthermore, he took steps to establish contact with a terrorist organization, including ‍obtaining its support in carrying out the attack," ​the statement said.

Authorities did not immediately give further details ​about the suspect, who was ‌placed in detention for a preliminary period of three months. REUTERS

