Polish soldier stabbed by migrant at border with Belarus dies

WARSAW - A Polish soldier stabbed by a migrant at the border with Belarus has died, the army command said on June 6, amid concerns Russia is orchestrating an influx of migrants into Poland.

Warsaw has accused Moscow of what it called attempts to smuggle thousands of people from Africa to Europe by flying them to Russia and then sending them to Poland’s border with Kremlin ally Belarus.

Last week, the Polish army said a soldier was seriously wounded after being “stabbed by a migrant on the Belarusian side”.

On June 6, the army announced his death.

“Despite the help provided in the area of the thuggish attack on the border with Belarus and the efforts of doctors, his life could not be saved,” the general command said in a statement.

Local media said the soldier was patrolling the area when he was stabbed through a 5m-high metal fence, which Poland erected in 2022 to deter migrants.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk offered condolences to the soldier’s family.

“A young soldier, Mateusz, gave his life defending the border of the Republic of Poland. The homeland and his compatriots will not forget this sacrifice,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Polish army also reported last week two other attacks on troops at the border, with one soldier stabbed by a knife fixed to a stick and another suffering “facial injuries” after being attacked with a broken bottle.