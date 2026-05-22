Polish president thanks Trump for additional US troops

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U.S. President Donald Trump greets the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WARSAW, May 22 - Polish President Karol Nawrocki thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to send additional U.S. troops to Poland.

The expression of gratitude came after Trump said on Thursday the United States would send 5,000 more troops, citing his relationship with conservative nationalist Nawrocki as the reason.

"Good alliances are those based on cooperation, mutual respect, and a commitment to our shared security," Nawrocki wrote on X.

"I thank U.S. President Donald J. Trump for his friendship toward Poland and for the decisions whose practical dimension we see very clearly today," Nawrocki added on Thursday night.

The decision to send additional soldiers to Poland confirms that Polish-American ties are "very strong, and Poland is a model ally," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz added, also on X.

On Tuesday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters a U.S. troop deployment to Poland had been delayed, but it was not accurate to say the troops were being withdrawn from Europe.

Earlier, Polish authorities had been alarmed by reports that the Pentagon had cancelled plans to deploy troops there, but they offered reassurances to Poles that this was not the case. REUTERS