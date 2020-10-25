Polish President tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW • Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus and is subject to quarantine but is feeling well, as the country imposed fresh restrictions to try to stem a surge in the disease.

Mr Duda received a positive result from a test he took on Friday, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski said on Twitter yesterday, adding: "The President is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services."

One of the people Mr Duda met in recent days was tennis star Iga Swiatek, who said soon after the announcement about the President being infected that she felt good, but will go under quarantine.

Poland is seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, with new infections hitting a daily record of 13,632 on Friday. The country recorded 13,628 new cases yesterday.

More restrictions to curb the spread of the virus came into force yesterday, including a two-week shutdown of restaurants and bars.

Separately, three foreign ministers from Europe's Baltic states quarantined themselves yesterday after meeting their Slovenian counterpart, who tested positive following his visit to the region last week.

Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu, Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuania's Linas Linkevicius were all reported to be doing fine.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after returning from a three-day tour to the Baltic states.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE