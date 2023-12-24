Polish President Duda says he will veto government spending proposals

WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Dec 23 he will veto the new government’s spending proposals for public sector pay rises and public media financing.

Mr Duda said it is unacceptable to finance public media through the Bill in light of the government’s moves regarding public broadcasters.

“I decided to veto the budget-related act for 2024, which includes PLN 3 billion for public media,” Mr Duda wrote, on social media platform X.

“I cannot consent to this in view of the flagrant violation of the Constitution and the principles of a democratic state of law. Public media must first be properly and legally repaired.”

Three billion Polish zloty equates to around S$1 billion.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the presidential veto was “a disgrace”.

Mr Duda denounced as “anarchy” state media reforms by Mr Tusk’s government, which took a 24-hour news channel off the air and dismissed executives from state media, saying the move was designed to restore impartiality.

Mr Duda also said that he will submit his own spending Bill to parliament after Christmas.

“An attempt to finance public media using the budget-related act is unacceptable in the current situation. In my Bill, all other budget expenditures - including teacher salary increases - will remain.”

The veto “takes money away from kindergarten and beginning teachers (...). A disgrace,” Mr Tusk wrote on X.

“Merry Christmas, president. I want to reassure those affected: we will cope.” REUTERS