Poland’s PM says US Republicans should be ashamed for not backing Ukraine aid

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Feb 8 that Republican senators in the United States should be ashamed for blocking a US$60 billion (S$80.8 billion) aid package for Ukraine, saying former US president Ronald Reagan would be “turning in his grave”.

Republicans in the US Senate on Feb 7 defeated a bipartisan effort to bolster border security that had taken months to negotiate, but said they could still approve aid for Ukraine, and Israel, that had been tied up in the deal.

“Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today,” Mr Tusk wrote, on social media platform X.

“Shame on you.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022.