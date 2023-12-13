Polish PM Donald Tusk's govt wins vote of confidence

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks during a parliament session, in Warsaw, Poland December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
WARSAW - Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday, voting results showed.

The government had the support of 248 lawmakers, while 201 had no confidence in it. REUTERS

