Polish PM Donald Tusk's govt wins vote of confidence

WARSAW - Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday, voting results showed.
The government had the support of 248 lawmakers, while 201 had no confidence in it. REUTERS
