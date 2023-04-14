Polish PM blasts 'short-sighted' Europeans seeking China opening, after Macron visit

WASHINGTON - Poland’s prime minister on Thursday accused Europeans of making a potentially historic mistake by seeking greater ties with China, in a clear reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, as he warned of consequences for Ukraine.

“Short-sightedly they look to China to be able to sell more EU products there at huge geopolitical costs, making us more dependent on China and not less,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, on a visit to Washington.

“Some European countries are trying to make with China the same mistake which was made with Russia - this dramatic mistake,” he said, at the Atlantic Council think-tank.

Paraphrasing Mr Macron’s remarks without naming him, Mr Morawiecki said, “You cannot protect Ukraine today and tomorrow by saying Taiwan is not your business.”

“I think that, God forbid, if Ukraine falls, if Ukraine gets conquered, the next day China may attack - can attack - Taiwan,” he said.

Alluding to Mr Macron’s comments alongside President Xi Jinping about a more multipolar role, Mr Morawiecki scoffed.

“European autonomy sounds fancy, doesn’t it? But it means shifting the centre of European gravity towards China and severing the ties with the US,” he said.

“I do not quite understand the concept of strategic autonomy if it means de facto shooting into our own knee.”

Mr Macron visited China last week with a major French business delegation and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Mr Macron urged Mr Xi not to send weapons to Russia but also said that France would not be a mere “follower” of either Washington or Beijing when it comes to growing tensions over Taiwan.

The French leader said bluntly that Europeans could not credibly promise to support Taiwan as they had not solved the Ukraine crisis.

China launched military exercises near Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy it claims, shortly after Mr Macron left, with Beijing angry over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting in California with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.