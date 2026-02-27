Straitstimes.com header logo

Polish parliament okays EU defence loan, but president could veto

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Polish President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Google Preferred Source badge

WARSAW, Feb 27 - Poland's parliament on Friday passed a law creating a mechanism to spend 43.7 billion euros ($51.6 billion) in European Union loans to boost the military, setting up a dilemma for the nationalist president, whose backers want him to veto it.

Warsaw was the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 150-billion-euro Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative to boost the continent's armed forces, but the programme has been hotly debated in Poland as nationalists oppose Brussels getting involved in defence.

The nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which backs President Karol Nawrocki, says SAFE would limit arms purchases from Warsaw's most important ally, the U.S., and that it will come with conditions purportedly intended to allow German meddling in Polish affairs.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government says the funds have no such strings attached and that the cheap financing provided by SAFE is essential to Poland's security in the face of what it says is a rising threat from Russia.

"Without the SAFE programme, we have no other option to build an even stronger army and have better-equipped and safer soldiers in such a short time," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference.

The bill will enable the state development bank BGK to operate a fund that disburses the cash. The government says if Nawrocki vetoes the law, some workarounds are available, but it will not be able to use SAFE to its full potential.

"The losses will be very significant," Tusk said on Thursday.

Nawrocki has declined to say what he will do.

"This issue is so important to the Polish state and evokes so many emotions that I won't say what decision I'll make," he said on Thursday. "We'll make a decision when the time is right." REUTERS

See more on

Poland

Parliament

Loans

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.