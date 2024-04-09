Polish opposition party PiS gets most votes in local elections

FILE PHOTO: Polish opposition party Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks following the results of local elections exit polls during the Law and Justice (PIS) election evening, in Warsaw, Poland, April 7, 2024. Slawomir Kaminski / Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 04:24 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 04:24 AM

WARSAW - Polish nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) got the most votes in elections for regional councils, but the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), the largest grouping in the ruling alliance, won control of more regional councils.

PiS won the popular vote with 34.27%, according to final results from the electoral commission, and now control seven out of 16 regional councils.

KO, the largest grouping in the ruling alliance, had 30.59% of the vote but control nine regional councils. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top