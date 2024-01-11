Polish ex-minister on hunger strike as populists denounce 'political' arrests

WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda on Jan 10 said he was shocked over the arrest of a former interior minister and his aide in a high-profile case that saw one of the detained men launch a hunger strike.

The country has been in political turmoil since a pro-EU coalition took power from right-wing populists of the Law and Justice party (PiS) in December following an October election, with both sides trading accusations of alleged rule of law violations.

Late on Jan 9, police arrested prominent PiS figures Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik at the presidential palace, where the pair had sought refuge following an invitation from the conservative president.

Mr Kaminski, who considers himself a “political prisoner”, said on Jan 10 he would go on a hunger strike to protest his detention.

Both Mr Kaminski and Mr Wasik were elected lawmakers in October’s polls, but were stripped of their mandates in December following a court verdict.

“I see my conviction for fighting corruption and the unlawful action to deprive me of my parliamentary mandate as an act of political revenge,” Mr Kaminski said, in a statement sent to the justice ministry.

But the current government said Mr Kaminski and Mr Wasik were arrested and taken to jail after a court ruling.

“They can’t be referred to as political prisoners, it’s an exaggeration, also considering the political prisoners detained all over the world,” Deputy Justice Minister Maria Ejchart told reporters.

PiS has called on its supporters to join a demonstration on Jan 11 in front of the parliament building in Warsaw to protest the new administration’s decisions, including reforms in the state media.

On Jan 10 evening, around 200 people gathered outside the presidential palace in the capital, chanting anti-government slogans and urging the release of “political prisoners”, an AFP reporter said.

The two PiS politicians were taken into custody after an appeals court sentenced them to two years in prison for overstepping their authority in a case dating back to 2007.

Mr Kaminski was found guilty along with his then deputy Mr Wasik at the CBA anti-corruption agency for masterminding a fake graft case to discredit a high-level politician.

‘Textbook’ pardon

Speaking to reporters on Jan 10, Mr Duda called for calm in the country, but expressed support for both men, adding that he was “deeply shocked” by the developments.

“I will not rest until Mariusz Kaminski and his associates are free,” Mr Duda said.