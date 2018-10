AIX-EN-PROVENCE (AFP) - A French court on Wednesday (Oct 17) sentenced Poland's former honorary consul in Monaco to life imprisonment for ordering the murder of his ex-partner's mother, billionaire heiress Helene Pastor.

Ms Pastor, 77, and her driver, were gunned down in her car in the French city of Nice on May 6, 2014. As well as the lead defendant Wojciech Janowski, the gunman and an accomplice who acted as lookout were also given life sentences.

