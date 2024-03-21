Polish deputy PM says probe into central bank chief is justified

WARSAW - Charges against Poland's central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, are serious enough to justify a State Tribunal probe, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told TVP Info television on Thursday.

Poland's ruling party has said it will submit a motion in parliament within days to start a probe into Glapinski, who it sees as a political ally of the previous administration.

It accuses Glapinski of engaging in political partisanship, being less than candid about the interest rate outlook and potentially breaking constitutional rules that prevent the central bank from financing government borrowing.

"These are allegations of non-compliance, failure to consult on monetary policy, actions without appropriate authorization from the NBP management board ...," Gawkowski said on public television.

"He encouraged Poles to take out loans when he knew that the inflation rate was going up and that interest rates would go up. He said that inflation in Poland would not increase..."

Gawkowski said that the ruling coalition had collected 115 signatures required for the motion to be submitted to the Speaker of the Sejm, adding the motion, which is 68 pages long, contains 8 main allegations.

"These are very strong allegations, these are allegations that, in my opinion, give me full right to say that there will be a State Tribunal," he said. REUTERS