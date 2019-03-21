Polish airline to sue Boeing over Max 8 aircraft problems

WARSAW (DPA) - The Polish airline Lot has said it will demand compensation from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing for problems with the 737 Max 8, the aircraft involved in two recent crashes killing more than 300 people.

"We will demand compensation for the expenses and loss of revenue," the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Thursday (March 21) quoted Lot spokesman Adrian Kubicki as saying.

Lot operates five Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Previously, Polish Enter Air had also announced compensation claims.

Following two crashes in October and March with a total of 346 fatalities, Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded until the exact causes have been clarified.

Initial evaluations of data had shown that there could have been similarities in the crashes of the aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.