Police shooter who killed teen in France says never issued threat

VERSAILLES - A French policeman who sparked riots last week after killing a teenager has denied threatening to shoot the boy in the head before opening fire, legal documents seen by AFP showed on Thursday.

The 38-year-old officer, named as Florian M, told the IGPN internal police investigation service he did not say the words “you’re going to get a bullet in the head”, according to a transcript seen by AFP.

The apparent threat was a key feature of a bystander’s video of the shooting that contradicted the initial police account and sparked successive nights of rioting in which cars and public buildings were burnt, businesses looted and youths clashed with police.

Investigators believe they were uttered by a second officer at the scene, with digital checks on the video ongoing.

Florian M, a motorbike traffic officer, said he had pulled the trigger because he was afraid the driver of the car, 17-year-old Nahel, would drive off and “drag” his colleague with him.

The policeman, who has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, had his detention extended early Thursday by an appeals court in Versailles outside Paris.

Fallout from the June 27 shooting of Nahel continued to top news bulletins, with the collection for the police officer organised by far-right personality Jean Messiha reaching €1.6 million (S$2.4 million) before he closed it on Wednesday.

Nahel’s family have filed a criminal complaint for “fraud by a group, misuse of personal data and conspiracy in these crimes against Jean Messiha and everyone ... taking part in these offences,” said Mr Yassine Bouzrou, a lawyer for Nahel’s mother.

‘Bullet in the head’

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that his government will formulate a response to the riots in the country’s deprived, multi-ethnic suburbs once events have been properly analysed.

“We will keep working” on answers, he said on a visit to south-western city Pau, adding that “the first response is order, calm and harmony”.

Just 20 people were arrested overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the interior ministry said, reinforcing perceptions of life returning closer to normal.

The IGPN and its equivalent for the gendarmerie are investigating 10 alleged incidents of improper behaviour by officers during the violence which saw 45,000 officers deployed each night to restore order, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.