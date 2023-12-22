Police seek motive in Prague mass shooting

PRAGUE - Czech authorities sought a motive on Dec 22 in a student’s gun attack at a Prague university, where tearful mourners have left a sea of candles to grieve for 14 victims.

The gunfire on Dec 21 at the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts sparked frantic scenes of students running from the attack that was the Czech Republic’s worst shooting in decades.

A makeshift memorial of hundreds of candles lit by tearful students flickered outside the university on Friday as police pursued the investigation at the campus in Prague’s historic centre.

“There are 15 dead, which is absolutely unprecedented in the Czech Republic. This is not America,” 17-year-old Richard Smaha told AFP. “I think it’s terrible.”

The gunman, a 24-year-old student, killed himself after shooting dead 13 people and wounding 25 others. One of the wounded later died in hospital.

“Those wounded in the gunman’s attack at the Faculty of Arts include three foreign nationals, that is, one citizen of the Netherlands and two citizens of the United Arab Emirates,” Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters.

Police officer Josef Jerabek said the gunman killed himself when he “felt the loop tightening” as the police approached him after the carnage.

Mr Rakusan had said earlier that there was no link between the shooting and “international terrorism” and that the perpetrator acted on his own.

But police have since detained four people either for threatening to copy the attack or for approving of it.

Police are also still guarding selected sites, including schools, within preventive measures and as “a signal we are here”. They will do so at least until Jan 1, said Mr Rakusan.

The government has declared a national day of mourning on Saturday, with flags on official buildings to be flown at half-mast and people asked to observe a minute’s silence at noon.

‘Huge arsenal’

The gunman, previously unknown to the police, had a “huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition”, Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said after the killings on Dec 21.

He added an inspection of the crime scene was “the most shattering experience” in his 31 years of police service.