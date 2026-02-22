Straitstimes.com header logo

Police officer killed, 24 people injured in bombs explosions in Ukraine's Lviv

KYIV, Feb 22 - One police officer was killed and 24 other people were injured after several explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv in western Ukraine, the National Police said on Sunday.

"It has been preliminarily established that homemade explosive devices detonated," the police said on the Telegram messaging service.

The police said that the first explosion occurred after a patrol crew arrived at the suspected scene of a shop break-in, while the second explosion occurred a little later.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, called the incident a terrorist act. REUTERS

