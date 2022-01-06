Kazakhstan's largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters

MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - Police in Kazakhstan killed dozens of protesters who tried to storm administrative buildings overnight in the country’s biggest city, Almaty, police told local media on Thursday (Jan 6).

“Last night, extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local police commissariats,” police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.

“Dozens of assailants were eliminated,” he said, adding that police were verifying their identities.

Long seen as one the most stable of Central Asia’s ex-Soviet republics, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades.

Around Kazakhstan, protests initially sparked by a fuel price rise killed eight police and national guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal for help from a Russia-led security alliance.

The alliance said it would send peacekeeping forces to “stabilise” the country, blaming the mass protests on “outside interference”.

State television reported on Thursday that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had decided to suspend work of banks in the country for the safety of their workers. The Internet in the country is mostly down.